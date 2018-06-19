Elsewhere, we have Fiz left gutted when she finds out from Hope that Tyrone is going out on a date with fellow garage employee Abi. But little does Ty realise that Abi is merely playing the dating game in order to convince social services that she's in a settled relationship.

Craig admits to Bethany that he fancies Kayla but he’s worried about getting it wrong. Despite a pang of jealousy, Bethany helps Craig compose a text inviting Kayla for a drink.

And when Alya wonders if she’s bitten off more than she can chew at the factory Sarah is given food for thought. Handing her CV to Alya, she suggests she makes a perfect PA...

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.