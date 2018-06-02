Getty

Speaking about his character's death, McIntyre said last night: “Viewers deserved this pay off. We’ve taken them on a five year odyssey, frustrated them, entertained them and delighted them in equal measure so it had to reach a conclusion. It had to square the circle in terms of the Anna story, she had to be involved to put those scales in balance."

Asked whether he's miss playing Phelan, he added: I am never going to escape him – and I am very happy about that! He is a treat to play and offered up so many possibilities."

Other cast members in attendance tonight include Helen Flanagan (pictured with boyfriend and Celtic star Scott Sinclair), Katie McGlynn and Shayne Ward, whose character Aidan Connor recently took his own life in moving scenes that received both popular and critical acclaim.

Catherine Tyldesley (who is set to leave the role of Eva Price in the weeks ahead) also took to the red carpet along with Sally Ann Matthews.

Next week's drama on Coronation Street will feature guest appearances from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as the characters of Rosie, Craig and Gemma join the presenters on the This Morning sofa.

Cafe owner Roy Cropper will also attempt to expose medium Rosemary as a fraud, with viewers now aware that she is actually in cahoots with con man Lewis Archer.