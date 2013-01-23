Upon accepting the award Halsall said: “I really wasn’t expecting that, especially being in a category with Michelle, Adam and Emmett, truly talented people.”

He then went on to thank show creator Tony Warren, the Corrie cast, crew and writers who gave him “a gift of a storyline”. He also paid respects to his “beautiful and talented wife” Lucy-Jo Hudson as well as Liz Dawn and the late Bill Tarmey: “I love you, pal”, he said, before leaving the stage.

The character of Tyrone has been at the centre of a high-profile storyline that has seen him suffer domestic abuse at the hands of partner Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede).

Halsall recently committed his future to the ITV soap, commenting that he’d like to emulate his late friend and colleague Bill Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth:

“I’m starting my 15th year, which just feels crazy to me. Bill desperately wanted to get to 30 years and, in the end I think he did 31. And recently, I’ve started to realise that I’d quite like to do 31 years and emulate Bill Tarmey. I don’t think I’ve any chance of catching Bill Roache – I don’t think they’d have me that long, to be honest. But if I could get to those years of service that Bill Tarmey did, then I’d be thrilled.”