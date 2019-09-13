Deciding to see the world, as she and Rana had originally intended, Kate bid an emotional farewell to the cobbles in a low-key send-off in the Rovers, with dad Johnny Connor, stepmum Jenny Connor, sister Carla Connor and ex-girlfriend Sophie Webster among those present.

Soph had considered accompanying her friend on her trip, but decided to stick around and enrol on a business management course instead.

Kate leaves not realising that builder Gary Windass was responsible for sabotaging the factory roof that killed her fiancee on their wedding day. Earlier this week the guilty tradesman secretly slipped £1,000 into her handbag by way of an apology, which Kate mistakenly thought was donated by Jenny.

Will Kate Connor ever come back to Coronation Street?

With the door left open, could Ms Connor return if the truth about Gary's involvement with Rana's demise ever comes out?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019 in June, Brookes revealed it was her decision to leave: "It's the end of my contract naturally. Without Rana it feels like Kate needs to go and pursue other things, she has been through a lot and there is only so much she can do in Weatherfield.

"I think she needs a bit of a break from being around grief – I've cried a lot!"

Grieving Rana fans can catch Brookes in pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the Birmingham Hippodrome, which runs from 21st December-2nd February 2020.

