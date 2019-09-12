Returning to the street in Wednesday 11th September's episode to inform the immediate family, including Daniel's dad Ken Barlow, brother Peter Barlow and Sinead's auntie Beth Tinker, the stark reality of the situation hit the newlyweds back in their flat in an emotional two-hander that sparked a huge response on social media.

Sinead's fate had been widely publicised with Corrie confirming the news in a statement last week, but it appears nothing could prepare the audience for the moving scenes in which Sinead reflected on the time she had left with her son, and Daniel faced the thought of life without his wife.

Dubbed "the most heartbreaking episode ever," it was a rare example of an episode focusing on just one storyline, allowing the enormity of Sinead's bombshell to be fully explored. Tragically finding a lump on her neck on her wedding day on Monday, Sinead's reaction ran the gamut of emotions from confusion, anger, fear and bravery. Fans are already predicting awards recognition for McGlynn and Mallard for their moving performances.

McGlynn revealed at the weekend she has finished filming, meaning her alter ego will be on screen for the next few months with her death expected to air later this autumn. Setting the record straight on social media that it was her decision to leave after seven years in the role, the actress has spoken about the difficult journey ahead for her character in the coming weeks.

"Daniel and Sinead are just broken, we wanted to play their disbelief with as much realism as we could," she said. "Sinead just wants to be a mum to Bertie, so she needs to know how long she's got left."

Corrie has been working with organisations Mummy's Star and Jo's Cancer Trust to ensure the storyline is portrayed as realistic and sensitively as possible.

Next week, the couple face some difficult decisions as Daniel encourages his wife to consider last-ditch chemotherapy in the hope of extending her life, and whether Sinead will go into a hospice or spend her final days at home.

