She tweeted: "This outcome was the only way Sinead would ever leaver her family and Corrie behind."

This followed an earlier tweet where McGlynn announced she had finished her final scenes, in which she made a light-hearted quip about her future employment, posting: "Officially finished filming today… anybody hiring actresses round here? 7 years experience on the worlds longest running soap?"

Her future on the soap has been in question since Sinead was first diagnosed in 2018, when show bosses refused to comment on what it meant long-term, simply stating: “Any speculation threatens to undermine the storyline for viewers.” This led to tabloid and fan assumption McGlynn may not have chosen to leave.

Sinead battled cervical cancer last year but stopped treatment while pregnant with her and Daniel Osbourne's son, Bertie, before restarting chemotherapy after she gave birth.

On Monday 9th September, Sinead's joy at officially tying the knot with her other half is shattered when she finds a lump on her neck. Then, on Wednesday 11th September, she is told by doctors the disease has spread to her liver and lymph nodes and she has months left to live.

McGlynn's final weeks look set to be an emotional roller coaster for fans who have followed her story, as Sinead and her loved ones attempt to process the news the cancer is aggressive and untreatable.

"We have tried to play it with as much realism as we could," says McGlynn. "Daniel and Sinead are broken, they are in such disbelief. Sinead wants to be a mum to Bertie and know how long she's got left.

"I've been working with the organisation Mummy's Star, who specialise in helping families and women who've been suffering from cancer in or around pregnancy.

"Every story is different. It's a unique experience battling cancer in pregnancy, Sinead blames herself, so their advice and support has been gratefully received."

