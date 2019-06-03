"I think she has been through a lot and there is only so much she can do in Weatherfield. She needs a bit of a break from being around the grief she’s feeling, and I’ve cried a lot! It's the end of my contract naturally. It's left open, I can always come back."

Kate and Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia) were a popular fan pairing, dubbed #Kana on social media, but were cruelly torn apart by the factory roof collapse in March when Rana was killed en route to her wedding day.

"I was happy to invest in Kana but realised I understood why I had to say goodbye to Bhavna who is ready to have other adventures. For me, I'm excited to go on to new things and challenge myself in other ways.

"It will be really sad to say goodbye to my Coronation Street family. I’ve learned so much in 4 yrs and so much has happened and go with a heavy heart."

After a run of heartbreaking plots, including the dearth not only of Rana but her brother Aidan's suicide and sister Carla's breakdown, Brookes says her exit storyline will be more hopeful.

"It’s a happy, hopeful and optimistic exit. I can tell you that Kate leaves without a new love interest, but she has a solo discovery, how she leaves is more about her soul…"

