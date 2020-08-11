On the day of the wedding there's tension in the air as David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) has discovered that Gary still loves his sister.

Adamant that Gary needs to sort this mess out, David tells him that he needs to make a choice once and for all- before he even thinks about going through with the wedding. But as the ceremony is due to start, both the bride and groom appear to be running late.

Will the wedding even go ahead, and who will Gary choose?

There's more than one marriage on the rocks, too – Sarah's marriage to Adam (Sam Robertson) is on thin ice with Adam furious that she continues to protect Gary by not going to the police with what she knows about Rick Neelan's death. But does she have stronger feelings for Gary?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about Sarah's complicated marriage to Adam, O'Brien said: “If she wants this marriage to work she needs to be more honest. That’s what I’d say if I was her friend, anyway. Sarah should tell Adam what happened with Callum and hope he understands why she kept it from him. She’s scared to.

"It was a very bad time in her life and she feels vulnerable and doesn’t want to revisit it. Maybe she’s worried he’ll look at her differently?"

The wedding will air next week on ITV, so we do not have long to wait to learn if ends happily... for now at least.

