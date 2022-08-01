The cash-strapped duo found themselves bonding last week, with Debbie in debt through her businesses while Ryan is in a similar situation. Ryan is desperate to solve his financial woes and head out to Ibiza, and Debbie owes Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) thousands in compensation after he was injured while working on the radiators in her hotel .

Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) risked everything in tonight's Coronation Street (1st August), as they went through with their scam at the Bistro.

After Debbie hired Ryan at the restaurant, she suggested that they should stage a break-in so she can claim on the insurance, which would leave the pair with the money they both needed. And as the ITV soap continued tonight, it was full steam ahead as Ryan eagerly made arrangements with the windfall he was expecting to receive.

But little did he know that Debbie was catching up with brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who unwittingly changed her mind when he declared that he believed wife Abi (Sally Carman) would come to him for help before doing something stupid in future. At this point, Debbie met with Ryan and told him the plan was off. But Ryan was not happy, imagining his future dreams slipping away.

Later, he told his oblivious ex Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that he had been momentarily close to achieving his goal, and she told him to make it happen.

At the Bistro's Casino Night, Ryan furtively told Debbie that he would trip the electrics, causing a blackout which would allow him to steal from the safe. Debbie protested, but was clearly tempted. Whatever Debbie's stance, Ryan wasn't going to give up, and the customers were forced to flock over to the Rovers when the lights went out.

Debbie stayed calm and told co-owner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that she had already tried the electrics switchboard, and the latter soon led the public away. Debbie secured her alibi by joining them at the pub and offering to pay for the guests' drinks.

Meanwhile, Leanne headed back to the Bistro and Ryan hid out of sight with the bag of cash. As Leanne flipped the switch herself and the electrics came back on, Ryan appeared while she wasn't looking, making out like he had just arrived.

Ryan and Debbie told Leanne that there must have been a glitch with the switch before; and when Leanne went to retrieve the large amount of money she expected to see in the safe, she was beyond stressed to find it missing.

As Debbie kept up the act and asked Ryan to call the police, will the pair be found out? Or have they just got away with a massive con?

