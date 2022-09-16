The young couple recently got engaged in something of a whirlwind romance, and they agreed to run off to Gretna Green to get married in secret when their respective families disapproved of their union. However, eventually, they announced that they now planned to wait until they had both turned 18 before they got married.

Adam Hussain has spoken about the mindset of his Coronation Street character Aadi Alahan, as he's blindsided by his fiancée Kelly Neelan's (Millie Gibson) big decision next week.

In the meantime, Aadi and Kelly are set to hold an engagement party at the Bistro - but by this time, Aadi is unaware that Kelly has made a deadly discovery about her guardian Gary Windass (Mikey North). Revenge is on her mind, and she also books tickets for her and Aadi to flee to Bangkok.

Again, Aadi is in the dark, as it turns out that the plane tickets are one-way. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the storyline, actor Hussain reveals more on Aadi's relationship with Kelly, and how things have spiralled for his character as Kelly has brought chaos his way.

Asked whether he thinks Aadi would choose to join Kelly in leaving for good, Hussain says: "Ultimately, I think he would; because he's not having a good time at home on the Street. He's been in car crashes, and set on fire, being dumped.

"He's nervous but I think he's willing to help her because he loves her and cares about her, and wants to protect her. So I'd say that he'd still do it even though he's terrified."

The star adds: "He's found someone who understands him, so I think given the opportunity he would run away for a fresh start with Kelly."

Hussain also reflects on his alter ego's feelings for Kelly, and the fact that the couple are actually more similar than viewers might think.

"I think Aadi genuinely does have feelings for Kelly. He's willing to help her with dangerous things because he loves her and he wants to protect her; but I feel like they're quite similar. They're sort of outcasts, and they've gone through a lot of hardships and troubles. They relate [to] each other through that."

Of course, this storyline is all leading to an exit for Kelly - and Hussain reveals what it's been like to work with co-star Gibson.

"I loved working with Millie because she is such a really, really phenomenal actress. She's very good, and she's just a very nice person. So I'm going to miss her as a friend and also as a work partner. But I wish her all the best."

