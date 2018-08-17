Sally Metcalfe's current trouble with the law will see her turn to old schoolfriend-turned-lawyer Paula Martin for help in tonight's Coronation Street. But little does Sally realise that the Corrie newcomer is set to get romantically involved with Sophie. How will Sally react should she discover all about the 'cougar' relationship?

Advertisement

The character of Paula is played by Stirling Gallacher, who is best known for playing Dr Georgina Woodson in the BBC1 daytime medical drama Doctors, a role that earned her a British Soap Award for Bet On-Screen Partnership in 2007 along with co-star Sean Gleeson, to whom she is now married in real life.