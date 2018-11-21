Playing the role of workplace bully Phil is actor Tom Turner, who is probably best known to soap fans for his role as Nate Tenbury-Newent, who appeared first on Hollyoaks Later (as a love interest of Cheryl Brady) in 2012 and then Hollyoaks itself the following year.

Following his stint on the C4 soap, Turner appeared in short-lived sitcoms Pat & Cabbage and All at Sea before landing the part of Alistair in Man Down in 2015. In more recent years, Turner has been as the King in the live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, as Gerald in the Easter Rising drama Rebellion and as Gerald in the BBCC2 police procedural Collateral. He will be seen next playing Garth Morrison in the dramatisation of the next case for JK Rowling's detective Cormoran Strike.

