Scenes to be shown on Monday 26 November will see Paula do her best to show that Sally was innocently taken in by Duncan's lies, but faces a tough job thanks to the prosecution describing the accused as morally corrupt and indisputably guilty.

Coronation Street isn't yet revealing the jury's verdict, but Corrie fans can expect Tim to be left believing that Sally may well have had an affair, a conclusion that leaves her devastated.

Paula, meanwhile, decides that she's been left with little option but to finish things with Sophie. So is this it for their fledgling romance? And will there now be little reason for Paula to continue to be a presence on the Street?

