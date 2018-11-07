What Sophie doesn't know, though, is that one of Paula's lunch guests has useful information about Sally's case, while the other is a judge who could potentially be presiding over the trial in court.

Pretty soon, Sophie has misread the situation and ends up being rude to both men - earning a reprimand from Paula in the process. Has Sophie just ensured that Sally will remain incarcerated?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actress Stirling Gallagher expressed her hopes that Paula and Sophie can work through their differences:

"I believe that they do love each other and it would be a terrible shame if we didn't get to explore that further. I'd like to see whether they could get married and adopt a baby. It would be tricky and there's the potential for many complications. I personally think that would be a lovely storyline."

