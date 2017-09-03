Coronation Street: when is the hour-long Sunday episode on?
Find out when you can next visit Weatherfield
Coronation Street fans should take note: an hour-long episode of the ITV soap will be shown tonight on ITV at 7.00pm.
It's a move that should please Corrie fans disappointed by their regular Friday-night double bill being shunted from the schedules last week to make way for the World Cup qualifier between Malta and England.
Tonight's visit to Weatherfield will see Phelan making a grave decision about Andy’s fate (pun very much intended), while Rana and Kate’s girls’ night has an unexpected outcome thanks to a newcomer named Imogen.
Finally, Todd leaves Summer and Amy to their own devices, but will he come to regret his decision?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below
