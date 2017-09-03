Tonight's visit to Weatherfield will see Phelan making a grave decision about Andy’s fate (pun very much intended), while Rana and Kate’s girls’ night has an unexpected outcome thanks to a newcomer named Imogen.

Finally, Todd leaves Summer and Amy to their own devices, but will he come to regret his decision?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

