Upcoming episodes look set to see Rita make an effort to reconcile with Gemma – and it’s a good job too, what with the Corrie legend’s actions getting more worrying by the minute.

First comes the moment when Rita goes to empty the washing machine, only to find that there’s nothing in it. Then comes an unfortunate moment when Rita accidentally spills coffee down Gemma’s bridesmaid dress, who in turn drops her brew on Kate’s!

But worse is to come when – having returned home – Rita busies herself setting the table, only to set an extra place at the table for Len, a move that leaves Gemma feeling quietly concerned.

Later on, Gemma confides in Rosie how worried she is about Rita and wonders whether she’s got dementia. But Gemma landed on the correct diagnosis?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

