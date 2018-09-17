The trouble was that Ken had discovered all about his grandson's illegal activities and burned Adam stash of cash! Cue Adam being hospitalised after taking a brutal beating from Ronan.

Now, Ronan's demands will result in his son Cormac getting a job in the kitchens at the Bistro. And pretty soon, it's discovered that Cormac knows Michelle's son Ryan from their days together as pupils at Weatherfield High. But Ran is surprised to hear that Cormac is - like his father - still dealing drugs.

It has already been revealed in tabloid press leaks that the introduction of Cormac will bring with it big drama for the Connors this autumn. It is believed that Cormac will collapse and die from an overdose and that Ryan will become the target of the revenge-fuelled Truman family - a vendetta that looks set to result in a big car crash that puts the lives of Ryan, Ali and Michelle in jeopardy.

