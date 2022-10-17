As well as looking after the likes of Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), Roy and Hayley also cared for a young boy called Wayne Hayes (Gary Damer, Adam Barlow), who came from a troubled background, in a less official capacity.

Viewers will recall that beloved Coronation Street mainstay Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and his late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh) became foster carers during their happy marriage.

Several years after his time with the Croppers, Wayne returned to Weatherfield and was reunited with Roy. But what happened to Wayne, and what brought about his return?

Read on for all you need to know on the character's sad start, but ultimately heartwarming happy ever after.

What happened to Wayne Hayes in Coronation Street?

Wayne (Adam Barlow) investigated Carla (Alison King) in Coronation Street. ITV

As a child, Wayne was played by Gary Damer. He came into Roy and Hayley's life after fleeing from a children's home and stealing from the café - but when owners Roy and Hayley realised that poor Wayne had only taken food, they stepped in to help him and offered him shelter. Wayne was later collected by Alex, the partner of his mother Sheila. Alex turned on the charm in front of the Croppers, but behind closed doors, he beat Wayne.

Roy had clocked Wayne's anxiety, and he and Hayley attempted to record a confession from Alex, who quickly worked out what they were up to and suggested that they could buy Wayne from him for a hefty sum! They eventually agreed, but Wayne's mum Sheila arrived to return their money. Roy and Hayley spotted her injuries and guessed that Sheila was also a victim of Alex's abuse. With Sheila too scared to leave Alex, she saw that her son was better off in Roy and Hayley's care and left Wayne with them.

But Alex returned, and Roy and Hayley's unofficial fostering situation led to them taking Wayne on the run, terrified for his safety. Just as they came to their senses and planned to hand themselves in, Hayley's friend called the police on them. Hayley was sent to prison when she broke bail conditions to see Wayne, but happily, Sheila found the strength to stand up to Alex, who was finally arrested and removed from their lives. As a result, Hayley was released, and Sheila thanked her and Roy for all they had done for Wayne as they started a new life.

In 2019, Wayne turned up in his role as a health and safety officer. He was then played by actor Adam Barlow - not to be confused with the character of the same name! Wayne recognised Roy instantly, and Roy was thrilled to see him. Wayne thanked Roy for everything he and Hayley had done for him, before he learned of Hayley's heartbreaking death. Wayne admitted that he had wanted to visit sooner, but didn't want to intrude.

Wayne was investigating the roof collapse at Underworld, but he also spent time helping Roy track down a family heirloom. When his job was done, Wayne bid Roy a fond farewell, and we were left warmed by their sweet reunion.

