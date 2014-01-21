#GoodbyeHayley - the Twitter reaction
Julie Hesmondhalgh said farewell to Corrie's cobbled streets last night in the culmination of a storyline that moved some viewers to tears...
Last night took telly viewers on a sad and sombre trip to Coronation Street. There were no spats in the pub, no sparky exchanges in the corner shop... The two half-hour episodes instead focused on the departure of a well-loved character.
After 16 years on the cobbled streets of Corrie, Hayley Cropper said her goodbyes, taking her own life after her cancer became terminal.
Coronation Street fans were impressed by the show's handling of a difficult issue, and many were moved to tears...
Such a dignified and respected storyline for an amazing actress. Goodbye Hayley. #GoodbyeHayley pic.twitter.com/KyXC1wiazF
— Liam Cronin (@lwcronin) January 20, 2014
Goodbye Hayley. What an amazing journey you've had in your 16 years on The Cobbles. Rest in peace, we will miss you #GoodbyeHayley
— #GoodbyeHayley (@corriespoil) January 20, 2014
Even celebrities were struggling to hold back the tears...
One very dedicated fan even decided to honour Hayley with his choice of outfit...
While the actress who played Hayley Cropper, Julie Hesmondhalgh herself, took to Twitter to say her final goodbye to the red anorak-wearing Corrie character...
Sob. Someone pass the tissues!
