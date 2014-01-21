Coronation Street fans were impressed by the show's handling of a difficult issue, and many were moved to tears...

Such a dignified and respected storyline for an amazing actress. Goodbye Hayley. #GoodbyeHayley pic.twitter.com/KyXC1wiazF — Liam Cronin (@lwcronin) January 20, 2014

Goodbye Hayley. What an amazing journey you've had in your 16 years on The Cobbles. Rest in peace, we will miss you #GoodbyeHayley — #GoodbyeHayley (@corriespoil) January 20, 2014

Even celebrities were struggling to hold back the tears...

One very dedicated fan even decided to honour Hayley with his choice of outfit...

While the actress who played Hayley Cropper, Julie Hesmondhalgh herself, took to Twitter to say her final goodbye to the red anorak-wearing Corrie character...

Sob. Someone pass the tissues!

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7:00pm on ITV.

