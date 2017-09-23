Coronation Street: watch Aidan get close with Maria again - see the scene
Get a sneak peek look at Monday's drama
Aa dejected and rejected Aidan will turn to old flame for support in next week's Coronation Street - but will their romance be rekindled?
Aidan has had a particularly torrid time of it of late, what with his wedding day imploding and Underworld going out of business.
With his relationship with Eva now over, Aidan will be be seen opening up in Monday's double bill to Maria - the very woman with whom he was once having an affair.
You can get a sneak peek look at the moment Aidan reflects on what has gone wrong - but what reception will he get from the ill-used Maria?
You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street
