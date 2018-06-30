On the topic of how Jack's condition progresses, the Corrie star added: "Jack’s sedated in intensive care and once sepsis is confirmed it becomes clear his life is in the balance. Sophie is praying he pulls through so when they hear he isn’t responding to the antibiotics as well as they’d hoped, they’re devastated."

Rumours are currently circulating that the youngster will end up having his leg amputated, it certainly looks as though an horrendous summer lies ahead for the Websters, but Vincent hopes that the storyline will raise awareness about an important issue:

"Corrie gives us the platform to tackle everyday struggles people face, and I didn’t know anything about sepsis prior to this. If you haven’t had any experience of the illness, it’s very confusing to know exactly what it is and how to spot it. So this is an important story to play."