When Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) realised that Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) liked Tommy, she suggested that Tracy could play matchmaker. But Tracy was not keen, clearly having the hots for him herself!

Spotting Toyah and Tommy chatting on the Street, with Tommy handing Toyah his business card, Tracy rushed over to warn her that Tommy was a womaniser.

Tracy begins an affair. ITV

Despite Tracy's track record for fibbing, Toyah believed her and handed her the card to return to Tommy. Back at the house, Tommy impressed Tracy with his work, and she quizzed him on his chat with "local drip" Toyah.

More like this

Tommy made his feelings known, and while Tracy attempted to maintain that she's a married woman, it wasn't long before the pair were kissing.

He felt guilty as they pulled away, but efforts to stop his passion with Tracy fell flat as they fell into another passionate kiss. One thing led to another, and she and Tommy later emerged from the bedroom.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tommy insisted that their fling was a one-off, something which Tracy promised she understood as her dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) returned home.

Job apparently done, Tommy packed up to leave – only to be accosted by super-fan, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) who persuaded him to take on another decorating job.

Dragged into the Rovers for drinks, Tommy came face-to-face with Tracy at the bar and quietly revealed he would be sticking around a while longer. As they headed to their respective tables, Tracy and Tommy made eyes at each other.

But with an affair on the cards, how long can Tracy keep her antics secret from Steve?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.