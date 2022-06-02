Earlier in the week, viewers saw Toyah and husband Imran (Charlie de Melo) end up in a dangerous situation as their car hit a wall , with scaffolding falling on top of them.

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) was confronted by the police over this week's fatal car crash in tonight's Coronation Street (2nd June).

Imran had been on the brink of confessing his misdemeanours before disaster struck. As he woke from the impact, he managed to save Toyah's life. But Imran later died at the scene, having suffered a cardiac arrest. In the aftermath, Toyah revealed her memory was hazy as she struggled to take in the shocking news.

Meanwhile, Abi (Sally Carman) and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) were taken to the police station for questioning after Toyah's sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) explained how Kevin had taken the car for repair prior to the accident.

With Abi desperate to be reunited with her baby son Alfie, whose father was Imran, the suggestion was that she had a motive to want Imran out of the picture. But as she and Kevin were quizzed separately, they remained adamant that they had no hand in the crash.

Kevin was probed over whether he had touched the brakes - and forensic checks later confirmed he hadn't. As well as this, a devastated Kelly Neelan's (Millie Gibson) confusion that Toyah still had no idea of Imran's lies over Abi led her to speak to the police herself. Kelly insisted that Imran intended to do the right thing before his death, and inadvertently implicated Toyah as she stood up for Abi.

Kelly Neelan tells the police that Imran was on his way to confess everything before his death ITV

While Abi and Kevin were released, DS Swain headed to the hospital to speak to Toyah. She revealed that the brakes on the car hadn't been used or tampered with, before asking Toyah outright why she hadn't used them at the crucial moment.

With all eyes firmly on her, can Toyah prove her innocence, or could she be hiding something? We've yet to find out exactly what happened to cause the crash, after all.

So will Toyah be arrested - and could she be responsible for Imran's untimely demise?

You'll just have to keep watching as Coronation Street concludes this dramatic week tomorrow at the earlier time of 7.30pm.

