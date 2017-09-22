Having given newlyweds Johnny and Jenny the shock of their lives, it's now the turn of Fiz, Beth, Kirk, Sally and the gang to be left slack-jawed with amazement when they too discover what's happened.

For his part, Johnny is left to pick up the pieces and come up with an explanation for the police as to why there's no sign of forced entry.

When more questions are asked it dawns on Johnny that maybe the factory robbery was all part of Eva’s revenge plot against Aidan.

Eva had, of course, enlisted Adam Barlow help to try and ruin the Connors and despite her ultimately asking him to call off the robbery, he went ahead.

How will Aidan react when he finds out what Eva has done? And with her desperate to convince him to give her another chance will she be able to talk herself out of this latest betrayal?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

