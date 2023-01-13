Having agreed to act as surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther (Vanessa Hehir) after tragically losing the baby she planned to give the couple , Summer's three dads, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) have been worried – and they have good reason to be.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) was left in serious danger in tonight's Coronation Street (13th January), when Mike Hargraves (Tom Lorcan) left her trapped in his house .

First, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) recognised Mike as the man who tried to woo her in the Bistro, and she told Billy. When Summer learned of this, she spoke to both Mike and Esther – and Mike jumped in by lying that he had told a joke that didn't land well.

Summer seemed satisfied, but then Todd had some news. He had left his number with Mike and Esther's old church, and a woman named Ava called, filling him in about her affair with none other than Mike. Todd informed Summer, who called Esther to meet her alone.

Esther was tearful as she confirmed that Mike had indeed been unfaithful, but it only happened once and Ava had been constantly hounding him ever since.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Summer decided to arrange a meeting with Ava, who arrived in the park with a little boy called Callum. It transpired that Callum was Mike's son, and Summer was stunned. She immediately headed to the Hargraves' house to confront Mike.

Mike explained that it would break his wife's heart to tell her about his child, and he lost his temper when Summer called him out for his behaviour. When Summer mentioned reconsidering the surrogacy arrangement, Mike formed a plan and led her to believe that Esther was upstairs sorting out the nursery.

More like this

But when Summer walked into the room, Mike locked her inside. Panicking, diabetic Summer pointed out that she hadn't eaten for a while and would soon need her insulin. With no phone and her insulin pump about to run out, she pleaded with Mike, but he took a call from Esther who was with her father.

Leaving Summer trapped, Mike told her he was going to join his wife, and she pounded on the window as he drove away. Will Summer escape?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.