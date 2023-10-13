But when he discovered his passport was missing, he was forced to return to Weatherfield to confront Jenny (Sally-Ann Matthews) about where it was.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In tense scenes coming up, Stephen learns that Jenny isn't alone in the pub, as she's been with Sarah (Tina O'Brien) in the Rovers the whole time.

Desperate Stephen turns on his own and smashes Sarah over the head with a bottle! Is she dead?

Meanwhile, Jenny needs answers, and an epic game of cat and mouse begins with Stephen, as he tries to escape Weatherfield one final time.

Will Jenny and Sarah make it out alive? Will Stephen? Or will DS Swain finally get her man?

Speaking about the tense climax, O'Brien said of Sarah's feelings towards Stephen: "If she thought he was dangerous, she would never have tried to have a word with him!

"At the end of the day, she think's he's still her uncle, and there's been a bit of miscommunication.

"Once Sarah goes down, that's when Jenny worries."

Matthews said of Jenny's woes: "She thinks she's a goner. She's not thinking about her own safety, she's just thinking about what he's done and getting the honesty."

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.