Does Stephen Reid kill Sarah Platt on Coronation Street after shock attack?
Will Stephen claim another victim?
While Weatherfield residents desperately look for Stephen Reid (played by Todd Boyce), it seems danger is closer to home than everyone thought.
In Wednesday's (11th October) thrilling episode of Coronation Street, Stephen managed to successfully evade his family and the police by setting up a decoy and sending them to the wrong airport.
But when he discovered his passport was missing, he was forced to return to Weatherfield to confront Jenny (Sally-Ann Matthews) about where it was.
In tense scenes coming up, Stephen learns that Jenny isn't alone in the pub, as she's been with Sarah (Tina O'Brien) in the Rovers the whole time.
Desperate Stephen turns on his own and smashes Sarah over the head with a bottle! Is she dead?
Meanwhile, Jenny needs answers, and an epic game of cat and mouse begins with Stephen, as he tries to escape Weatherfield one final time.
Will Jenny and Sarah make it out alive? Will Stephen? Or will DS Swain finally get her man?
Speaking about the tense climax, O'Brien said of Sarah's feelings towards Stephen: "If she thought he was dangerous, she would never have tried to have a word with him!
"At the end of the day, she think's he's still her uncle, and there's been a bit of miscommunication.
"Once Sarah goes down, that's when Jenny worries."
Matthews said of Jenny's woes: "She thinks she's a goner. She's not thinking about her own safety, she's just thinking about what he's done and getting the honesty."
