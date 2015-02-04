“I have decided it's time to take a break from the cobbles and pursue other projects and opportunities. I have loved every minute in the world of Julie Carp and I'm not ruling out a return to the Street in the future. However, I am looking forward to a new challenge and a pair of flat shoes," the actress said today.

Producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Julie Carp has become a warm, wonderful and eccentric character able to raise a laugh and a tear in the same scene. Everyone at Corrie wishes Katy all the very best and hopefully as far as Julie is concerned, the cobbles haven't seen the last of her.”

Since her arrival in Weatherfield, Julie has embarked on a number of disastrous relationships, most notably with bumbling head teacher Brian Packham. It was during their time together that Julie was found to have a growth on her ovaries, a diagnosis that led to emotional scenes in 2012 which saw the character have a hysterectomy.

More like this

In recent months, Julie appeared to have found happiness with corner shop magnate Dev. But upcoming scenes will see Julie re-think her life and decide to move away from the area when her relationship with Dev goes awry.

Advertisement

You can watch a rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below: