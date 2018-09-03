“There’s a nice little flirtation where they’re both toying with the idea of being involved with each other and Sophie then makes the decision that this is going to happen,” says actress Stirling Gallacher. “Paula then has to think about whether or not she’s willing to risk her working relationship because it’s not a sensible move to get involved with someone’s daughter when you’re representing them in such a way.”

So are either of them concerned about Sally’s potential reaction? After all, Paula is now representing Sally following the accusations of fraud made against her. And getting involved with a cleint’s daughter probably isn’t the most professional move.

“Paula thinks she can handle it,” continues the actress. “She isn’t scared of the consequences. Nothing bad has happened, though – it’s just a poorly timed relationship. But if and when Sally finds out about the relationship, there might be a bit of a frisson."

