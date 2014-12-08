But it isn’t long before she’s catching the eye of the Bistro owner, all of which leads to a moment of passion in the back room at the Rovers. Is Liz about to have more overnight guests than she’d bargained for?

And like will attract like in the coming weeks when unscrupulous Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) shares a moment of passion with dodgy Tony Stewart (Terence Maynard).

Tony finds himself unable to resist Tracy's advances in scenes to be shown on Friday 19 December.

More like this

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: