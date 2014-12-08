Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 8 December 2014
15-19 December: Claire King makes her debut as Nick's new love interest Erica, while Tony gets closer to Tracy
Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is to get some fresh romance in his life next week when a newcomer by the name of Erica catches his eye.
Former Emmerdale and Bad Girls star Claire King will be playing Erica, who arrives in Weatherfield from Spain to visit her friend Liz (Beverley Callard).
But it isn’t long before she’s catching the eye of the Bistro owner, all of which leads to a moment of passion in the back room at the Rovers. Is Liz about to have more overnight guests than she’d bargained for?
And like will attract like in the coming weeks when unscrupulous Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) shares a moment of passion with dodgy Tony Stewart (Terence Maynard).
Tony finds himself unable to resist Tracy's advances in scenes to be shown on Friday 19 December.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: