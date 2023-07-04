But some shocking news brings about a health scare for Sarah - will the baby be OK?

Elsewhere, Aadi comes to a realisation, Spider pops the question and Max is cornered.

Read on for all your essential Coronation Street spoilers for episodes showing between Monday 10th July to Friday 14th July 2023.

1. Adam struggles with Damon's aftermath

Coronation Street's Adam.

Nick shows Adam the newspaper showing that one of the thugs Damon was involved with has been arrested for killing a local gangster, and Adam's chilled to the bone at the thought of it, thinking he might have sent Damon to his death.

Worried he's done something stupid, Adam pours over Sarah's phone for any glimmer of a message from him to confirm he was alive. As Adam admits what happened to Sarah, she starts bleeding and starts worrying that she's losing the baby. As she rushes to the hospital, will the baby be okay?

Later on, the thought of the paternity debate looms over Adam, as he discusses the potential an abortion if the baby isn't his with Daniel. Stressed and due in court, Adam ends up having a panic attack in the court house, much to Dee-Dee's horror. Will Adam come to terms with what's happening to him?

2. Gemma's in trouble

Coronation Street's Chesney and Gemma.

After Gemma inadvertently put Bertie's life in danger, Beth shows Gemma nothing but contempt, especially after she reveals she reported her to social services. When Mandy, the social worker, arrives, Gemma has to admit she was trying to take care of 6 children at the same time, and isn't a registered childminder - it's not looking good when Mandy reveals Gemma could be fined for the careless move.

Unable to sleep, Gemma worries about money and has a few difficult decisions to make for the good of her family. Will Gemma be able to pull through this tough spell?

3. Spider pops the question

Coronation Street's Spider.

Spider heads to work and gets some difficult news to process - he will have to move out of Weatherfield and assume a new identity, but it will mean he's in the clear from Griff who's out for revenge. What will he say?

Later in the week, Toyah is surprised to find some bank statements finding Spider's quite loaded - and when she digs further on his laptop she finds he's house-shopping near his ex! When Toyah questions him, she finds Spider down on one knee asking her to marry him... how will she respond?

4. Stephen loses his grip on Elaine

Stephen and Elaine head for dinner with their family.

After warning her family she might be planning on taking her own life, Stephen is concerned when Elaine is all smiles in front of Audrey. We know it's all a ruse and it's Stephen's plan to cover up Elaine's seemingly imminent death, so he does his best to reassure Audrey that Elaine is still struggling.

In the Bistro to celebrate Sally's birthday, Elaine invites her Tai-Chi instructor, Gerry, over and it's safe to say Stephen's not impressed.

Later on, Tim, Sally, Steve and Ed all head to Gerry's Tai-Chi class, and Elaine's thrilled when Gerry suggests they all head to dinner afterwards. Has Stephen lost Elaine to her new hobby?

5. Ryan leaves for Ireland

Coronation Street's Ryan.

Peter announces to Daisy that Ryan is leaving for Ireland to go and see his mum for some much-needed TLC. Daisy comes to a realisation at the news - what will she decide?

6. Max is put in a corner

Max and Lauren visit Reece.

Shona spots Max packing for a picnic, and lets slip to Sabrina what Max was planning, but the latter is furious later on when she spots Max having lunch with Lauren, who's planning to visit her evil dad, Reece, in prison. Max comes clean to Sabrina, explaining he wants to support Lauren when she goes to see her dad. What will Sabrina say?

At the prison, Max is shaken at the sight of Reece, but is even more disturbed when Reece reveals his hand - he wants Max to make a false statement and tell the police Reece was only working for Griff because Lauren's life was in danger. What will Max do?

7. Does Aadi like Amy?

Aadi talks to Asha and Nina.

Amy starts a new job in the corner shop with Aadi, in a bid to get her life back on track after her awful ordeal with Aaron. Aadi couldn't be prouder of Amy for overcoming the event and going on to volunteer as a counsellor, but Nina and Asha wonder if there's more to it and ask if he is crushing on Amy... is Aadi falling for Amy?

