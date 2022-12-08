Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) find that their marriage plans are tough to arrange, while George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) hopes to pull off a Christmas surprise for partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver). Can he improve on last year?

Jacob Hay's (Jack James Ryan) dad, Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) isn't just turning his son's life upside down - he's also making life tricky for Nick Tilsley (Ben Price). Can he be trusted? Speaking of troublesome connections, racist Griff (Michael Condron) makes undercover policeman Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) uneasy...

There could be even more romance in the air this festive season, as Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) has feelings for Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). Could they be the Street's latest love story? Also, where is Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby)?

Read on for all your Coronation Street Christmas spoilers from 19th - 23rd December 2022.

7 Coronation Street Christmas spoilers

1. Newcomer Damon makes his presence felt

Leanne (Jane Danson) is unimpressed with Damon (Ciaran Griffiths). ITV

Damon invites Jacob for a drink and when Jacob coldly turns him down, his girlfriend Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is shocked to realise that Damon is his father. Jacob reveals he hasn't heard from Damon in years, and that he's a waste of space.

But, under Amy's orders, he meets his dad who's angry to hear how Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) got Jacob dealing drugs and put him in hospital. Jacob panics that his new life will be destroyed and urges his dad to leave. Over lunch with Amy, Jacob is resentful of Damon's life in Ibiza while he was mixed up in gangs, but Damon assures him that he wants to make amends. He later hands over cash so Jacob can buy Amy something flash for Christmas.

But that's not the only thing on the newcomer's agenda, as Damon calls in at the Bistro. Nick is forced to introduce him to his partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), but lies that Damon is an old friend who's happy to lend them some money. He also adds that Damon is Jacob's dad, and assures a stunned Leanne that he can be trusted. Damon tells Nick that in return for the cash, he'd like him to give Jacob a job at the Bistro. What will Leanne say? And is Damon a good guy, or should they all watch their backs?

2. Griff's impact takes a toll on Spider

Will Toyah (Georgia Taylor) keep Spider's (Martin Hancock) secret? ITV

Spider is uneasy as Griff invites teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) on a team camping trip with his racist gang. Doing some digging into the identity of Griff's financial backer, we're set to find out who Griff's benefactor is. Later in the week, Max heads off with Griff on the trip, despite stepdad David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) protests. However, things don't go as Max expects.

The pressure gets to Spider and he ends up imploring Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) to keep his secret. Has he confessed the true nature of his 'loyalty' to Griff? Meanwhile, Griff convinces Max to lie to the police about what happened on the camping trip. But what actually happened? Will Toyah stand by Spider? And can he do enough to stop Griff once and for all?

3. Daniel's proposal problem

Daniel's (Rob Mallard) proposal plans are ruined. ITV

After Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) found a lump in her breast, she dumped Daniel when he failed to support her. In the aftermath, Daniel refuses to talk to Daisy and argues that he's too weak to be of any use. So his nephew Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) forms a plan and shows Daisy an article that Daniel has been writing. She reads what he's written about how Daisy has helped him heal and love again after loss.

Later, the couple attend her appointment at the breast clinic. What news will Daisy receive? Whatever happens next, she will urge Daniel to take up teaching again when his article fails to make the cut. Daniel asks for Jenny Connor's (Sally Ann Matthews) blessing and shows her an engagement ring he's bought for Daisy. But disaster soon strikes when the residents on No.1 arrive home to find they've been burgled. The presents have been stolen from under the tree - including Daniel's engagement ring! What will he do now? And who is the thief?

4. Tyrone's wedding plans hit a snag

Can Tyrone (Alan Halsall) pull off the perfect Christmas? ITV

When Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) suggests to fiancé Tyrone that they could book a cottage in the lakes for Christmas, he worries that his wedding plans could be ruined. Fiz is left fretting about Christmas day, unaware that Ty has a grand plan in store. Tyrone shares a secret smile with their daughters Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Macy Alabi), before going over his wedding plans with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and Beth Sutherland (Lisa George).

But when he's forced to cancel a cinema trip because the girls need secret dress fittings, Fiz is further disappointed. An excited Ty predicts the best Christmas ever, while oblivious Fiz tells Maria she thinks it will be the worst. Will Tyrone's plans backfire?

5. George aims for the perfect Christmas gift

George (Tony Maudsley) hopes he's got the ideal gift for Eileen (Sue Cleaver). ITV

Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger), Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Mary interrogate George over the present he's got Eileen after the coffin debacle of last year. When Sean's boyfriend Laurence (Robert Shaw Cameron) offers to help Eileen find a new sofa, George tries to quash the idea and explains he's bought a new sofa for her himself.

He enlists the group's help in getting rid of the old sofa, and George bans Eileen from returning home as he's expecting the delivery of her Christmas present. Eileen is left feeling impressed that George has gone to so much trouble - but is it too good to be true? Could George's good intentions end in disaster yet again?

6. Brian pines for Mary

Peter Gunn as Brian Packham in Coronation Street.

Brian has been sending Mary longing looks lately, and when Glenda reveals that she is no longer free to go carol singing, Mary asks a thrilled Brian to go with her instead. She's delighted when he agrees, and Brian gazes at her fondly. But will he open up about his feelings for her? Could Mary feel the same, leading the pair to become Weatherfield's latest love match? Or will Brian keep quiet for fear of being rejected?

7. The search for Summer

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street. ITV

Following recent dramatic events, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) report Summer to the police as a missing person. But the officer warns them that if she's found, Summer's location can't be disclosed without her permission as she is now as adult. But is Summer safe, and will she ever come back?

