Coronation Street spoilers: Kal fights Gary after catching him with Alya - first look pictures
Alya's secret relationship with Gary looks set to be exposed in the coming weeks
Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) are to be caught red handed in the coming weeks when their secret relationship is exposed.
Alya hasn't yet revealed to her father that she's seeing Gary, but it doesn't look like Kal (Jimi Mistry) is too impressed by what's been going on behind his back.
Scenes to be shown on Friday 12 December will see Gary and Alya sneak into No 6 to share a candlelit supper. But just as things are getting steamy, Yasmeen (Shelley King) and Kal suddenly appear, leaving Alya horrified.
Unable to contain his fury, Kal lashes out and punches Gary before dragging him out onto the street. But how will Kal react when he realises that Leanne (Jane Danson) already knew about the relationship?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below: