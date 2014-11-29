Scenes to be shown on Friday 12 December will see Gary and Alya sneak into No 6 to share a candlelit supper. But just as things are getting steamy, Yasmeen (Shelley King) and Kal suddenly appear, leaving Alya horrified.

Unable to contain his fury, Kal lashes out and punches Gary before dragging him out onto the street. But how will Kal react when he realises that Leanne (Jane Danson) already knew about the relationship?

