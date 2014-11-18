Owen, Katy and Izzy will be left open-mouthed when she arrives on the cobbles from her home in Portugal as she hasn’t been in contact for years. Having always been told by their dad that Linda abandoned them as she couldn’t cope with them as children, Katy and Izzy are reluctant to give her the time of day.

But it soon becomes evident that Owen was economical with the truth - and Linda’s arrival puts the cat among the pigeons, particularly with Anna who is worried about Owen’s relationship with his ex.

Speaking today, Jacqueline Leonard said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to be joining the amazing cast of Coronation Street. I love the northern wit and humour along with the drama and tension that the wonderful scripts of Coronation Street encapsulate. So excited to start!"

Producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Linda's arrival will have a devastating affect on how Owen's family see him and he'll have the fight of his life to hold on to everyone and everything he holds dear. The sins of the father really will visit Owen's children."

News of Leonard's signing comes just a day after Ian Puleston-Davies - who plays builder Owen - announced his exit after nearly five years on the ITV soap.

