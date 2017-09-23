But might Mel's return make her think twice about heading to court?

As can be seen in this sneak peek look at Wednesday's episode of Corrie, Bethany is left startled when Mel reveals that she can't go to trial because she fears for her life.

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt

But is Mel really the one at risk? A recent promo appeared to show Nathan going to extreme lengths to make sure that Bethany is silenced - with hints that she might even be killed off!

So could Mel's reappearance be just the start of a new hellish ordeal for Bethany?