Ryan stole the cash from the Bistro safe earlier this week after conspiring in an insurance scam with the restaurant's co-owner Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney). Debbie came up with the plan as a way to settle her mounting debts, as well as to pay the compensation she owes to Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) after an accident in her hotel .

And with Ryan hoping to go back to Ibiza, he was up for the job. But when Debbie got cold feet, he refused to back out and turned off the electrics so he could take the money. However, Debbie was stunned to hear that the CCTV was still intact when Ryan committed the burglary, as it ran separately to the rest of the electrics.

So, inevitably, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) watched the footage and recognised Ryan - spotting that he punched in the code to the safe and broke the lock afterwards!

Police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) was on the scene to talk about the break-in, so he immediately arrested Ryan. Meanwhile, Ed's brother - and Debbie's partner - Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) guessed that Debbie had given Ryan the code to the safe, and she admitted her involvement. Ronnie was furious, but agreed not to report her, although he ended their relationship.

At the police station, Ryan was questioned over the footage - but he repeatedly refused to comment. He later made a call to Debbie, angry that she had betrayed him. Ryan threatened to tell the police about Debbie's part in the robbery, given that he had been warned that handing over the money and telling the truth would go in his favour.

Debbie talked Ryan out of doing this, telling him to stay strong during further interviews. Ryan's ex, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) headed to the Rovers to find him, only to be shocked by the news of his arrest. Ryan soon met up with Debbie after being released on bail, explaining that he didn't give her away - but he was sure he was about to be jailed.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) threw out Ryan's things, and then Alya caught up with him, quizzing him over his behaviour. She gave him a chance to tell her what really happened, but when he faltered, Alya walked away. With Ryan now at rock bottom, could the character be heading for a surprise exit?

Is Ryan Connor leaving Coronation Street?

Ryan is seen in court next week. (ITV) ITV

Coronation Street has not announced anything regarding the future of actor Ryan Prescott in the show.

However, soaps are known for sudden exits, and upcoming scenes will see the character head to court over his crime. So what fate awaits him?

Could Ryan be facing a lengthy stint behind bars? And if so, will that act as his departure or might we see how he fares in prison? Could Ryan attempt to flee the country instead - or, if he does manage to keep his freedom, what will his next move be?

We could see Ryan leave to be with mum Michelle (Kym Marsh), or find another way to chase his dream abroad. At the moment, Ryan may feel like there is nothing left for him in Weatherfield - unless he confides in Alya after all.

We can't reveal what happens next, but you'll just have to tune in to see where Ryan's antics will leave him.

