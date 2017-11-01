But to Rita's relief, she was told by a doctor that the tumour is benign - news that puts the Kabin Queen out of danger.

Scenes just broadcast saw a concerned Gemma barge her way into the consultation, thwarting Rita's efforts to keep her appointment a secret.

But, in the end, she was thankful for her friend's determination to be by her side when the doctor gave her diagnosis.

In a celebratory mood, an emotional Rita and Gemma then headed to the Rovers where she shared her good news with the likes of Jenny and Audrey.

No doubt viewers will also be raising a glass themselves right about now...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

