So, how is Rana about Rana feeling at this stage?

She's very confused - she really can’t understand what she 's feeling. It is not something she has ever experienced before and she hates how it's making her behave towards her friend and making her question her feelings for her husband.

What makes her tell Zeedan she wants a baby?

She is chatting to Sean about his son Dylan - he's surprised that she hasn’t got round to thinking about babies as he is sure Yasmeen must be desperate for grandchildren and she and Zeedan have been married for a while. She latches on to this as a way of proving to herself that she doesn’t have feelings for Kate - if she starts to plan a family it will make her focus on her future with Zeedan.

How does Zeedan react?

He's really surprised - he knew she was taking the pill and didn’t think for a minute it was something she was ready for. He starts asking her lots of questions and she tells him to forget she even mentioned it. She’s angry that he's questioned her because she knows in her heart that it isn’t what she really wants and she hates the fact that he's not just going along with it.

What happens when she sees Imogen and Kate having a row?

It’s strange for her because she feels jealous of Imogen’s relationship with Kate, but seeing them argue, and realising there are problems in their relationship, opens up a whole new can of worms for Rana. Kate is off limits when she's in a relationship but will it change things if she's single? Rana's reaction, though, is to try and throw herself more into her relationship with Zeedan.

Is it difficult for her when Zeedan wants her to make up with Kate?

She's really struggling with that, but something Rosie says makes Rana think about how she is really feeling and she decides to go and see Kate.

How does she feel about Zeedan’s suggestion that they should get legally married?

This is so difficult for her because, in some ways, it reinforces how she feels about Kate. She knows she should be thrilled with Zeedan’s wedding idea,a but at the moment it is the last thing she wants.

Does she love Zeedan?

Yes, I think she does. She doesn’t class herself as gay, or she doesn’t want to admit that she could be gay or bisexual. All she knows is she has feelings for Kate - it's the first time she has ever felt like this about a woman and she's trying to fight it. She doesn’t even know if Kate feels the same way about her. She thought she was happy with Zeedan and now she's having to question everything about her life and herself.

How did you feel when you were first told about the storyline?

When our producer Kate Oates pitched the idea last year I was instantly on board and excited to explore Rana's journey. I felt it was important to give a true representation of the struggle the LGBT and Asian community are faced with, and have enjoyed researching ideas for the storyline.

