And with an infected wound on Andy's arm needing treatment, viewers could be forgiven for thinking that Phelan might deny the guy medication. After all, he does have a habit of not intervening when those who cross him are in need: just remember how he dealt with poor Michael Rodwell...

Next week's episodes of Coronation Street (yes, you now have to wait until an hour-long episode on Sunday), will see a weak and ill Andy beg Phelan to take him to a doctor, only to be left terrified when Pat reveals that he's already dug his grave.

But is Pat telling the whole truth? Later on, Eileen turns up at the house wanting to know why her husband has been to the medical centre asking for antibiotics.

Is she about to stumble across Phelan's awful secret? Or will Phelan find a way of keeping Andy under wraps?

