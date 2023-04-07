Having been told he must have tests for MND , Paul continued to struggle with both the symptoms in his hand and the loss of earnings he was suffering. Paul failed to confide in partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) over his health, but Billy was aware of his money troubles and urged him to talk to Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), who is like a daughter to the pair, about the issue.

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) planned to take on more dodgy jobs to make enough money for his family in tonight's Coronation Street (7th April), as the possibility of being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease weighed on his mind.

Paul agreed, but soon he bumped into sister Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), who was stressed as she had just found out her wedding venue had gone bust.

Determined to help, Paul asked Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) whether he could offer him any more shifts at the Bistro. Unfortunately, Nick was unable to help this time, but when he hinted towards a nearby Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) as someone to avoid, Paul sought the man out and boldly asked him for some work.

Damon was unimpressed, but he stopped to listen when Paul mentioned that he might not reach the age of 35 and needed to make fast cash for his loved ones. Damon seemed to genuinely sympathise, and he gave Paul the contact details for a man who needed a car delivered in an insurance scam.

He stopped off at The Rovers first, but when he spilled his drink due to his symptoms, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) assumed he was drunk, causing Paul to snap at him. Heading off, Paul stole the car as planned but was stopped by the police amid an obstruction, and they didn't suspect foul play.

Job done, Paul found Gemma and gave her the money to get her wedding back up and running, leaving her stunned. Once back at home, though, he was confronted by Billy who had seemingly caught him out - only for him to reference the incident in the pub. Paul explained that he had only had one drink, and he snapped at George because he was worried about Gemma's wedding woes.

Left alone, Paul made a call to Damon's contact, Niall, to assure him that everything went well, before asking him to consider him for more work. How much trouble is Paul getting himself into?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

