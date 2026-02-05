❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Coronation Street newcomer confirms there will be answers on Jodie Ramsey’s mysterious connection to Emmerdale’s Graham
"She's definitely not a one-dimensional character."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 5 February 2026 at 4:26 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad