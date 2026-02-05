Actress Olivia Frances Brown has teased what the future holds for her mysterious Coronation Street character Jodie Ramsey.

The ITV soap introduced Jodie during the epic Corriedale crossover event with Emmerdale in January, and she was later revealed to be the estranged half-sister of cobbles favourite Shona Platt (Julia Goulding).

However, Jodie has so far shown herself to be deceptive, manipulative, and full of resentment towards her sister – and that's not to mention hooking up with resident badboy Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard).

Now, speaking in her first press interview since joining the ITV soap while in attendance with partner James Nelson Joyce at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026, actress Olivia Frances Brown spoke about the layers to the mysterious Jodie.

Olivia Frances Brown (right) and her partner James Nelson Joyce at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026. Ray Burmiston for Radio Times

Describing her character, Frances Brown said of Jodie: "She's a mixed bag. She's definitely not a one-dimensional character. She's a multi-multi-dimensional character. She's troubled, she's very hurt. I think deep inside she's quite a lot going on. She feels quite wronged.

"Now that she's found Shona, she's come to kind of get her own back, in a way, but I don't think she even knows that. I think she just wants to come and see what she can get from the cobbles."

The character certainly arrived in style when she first appeared bound and gagged in the back of a van driven by Emmerdale returnee Graham Foster in the explosive ITV soap crossover event Corriedale.

However, since escaping Graham’s grasp, we have yet to find out why Jodie was in his van in the first place.

When asked if viewers will find out soon, a cryptic Frances Brown commented: "Eventually, you will, can't give away too much right now, but it will all become clear in time.

"I can't say how long, how much time, but eventually, if you keep watching, you'll find out why."

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown, right) is somewhat of an enigma. ITV

Away from Jodie's dark stories, however, it's only been positive for Frances Brown's time in Weatherfield.

When asked what it's like to see herself on the sets of iconic locations such as the Rovers Return and Roy's Rolls, Olivia said: "It really, truly has been a dream come true for us."

What is Graham's connection with Corrie's Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown)? ITV

She continued: "I watched it since I was a little girl, since I was a baby, and my Mum watched it since she was little as well, and this was back in the '60s. I mean, it's always been massive for my family, and to see myself in and amongst those sets has just been unbelievable.

"To see that my mum has been so proud as well, because it's a big deal to her.

"I don't think there was a show that I could have done that would have made her prouder, because it means so much to her."

