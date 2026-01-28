This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce has teased what's coming in the second season of the BBC's hit drama, which follows the warring members of a Liverpool-based crime family.

The show premiered in March 2025, introducing viewers to Michael Kavanagh (Nelson-Joyce), a fixer for gang leader Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean), who was groomed to take over once he retired.

This thought enraged Ronnie's irresponsible son, Jamie (Jack McMullen), who felt he should be the natural successor to the empire, with their resulting feud escalating unpredictably across eight suspenseful episodes.

A word-of-mouth hit for the BBC, This City is Ours is returning for its second season later this year, with Endeavour star Shaun Evans among the new additions to the cast.

Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Nelson-Joyce teased that Evans "brings a bit of villainy to the show" in his new role and delivers an "amazing" performance.

A world away from the trusted Endeavour Morse, fans can expect to see Evans as dangerous ex-gangster Ozzie Thompson; an old associate of the late Ronnie, who demands compensation from the Phelans after finally being released from prison.

Nelson-Joyce also divulged that Michael and his lover, Diana (Hannah Onslow), would be starting season 2 "in happy town," but their peace will be short-lived as his character ultimately "ruins it".

The plot will be spurred on by "backlash" to the murder of Colombian drug supplier Ricardo Guzman (Daniel Cerqueira), who was mown down in the finale by Michael's right-hand man, Banksey (Mike Noble).

"We see [how it affects] other characters," said Nelson-Joyce, "but can I just say, Mike Noble is gonna blow everyone away this season. That's all I can say."

James Nelson-Joyce and Mike Noble star in This City is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

One consequence of the shock killing, which occurred in season 1's final moments, is the emergence of new player Felipe Guzman – Ricardo's younger brother – who will be played by Álvaro Morte (Money Heist's The Professor).

It seems safe to assume he'll be looking for retribution, which begs the question: can Banksey evade his wrath?

Wounds from season 1's other fiery confrontations will still be raw in the second chapter, as Nelson-Joyce reveals it takes place just "two [or] three weeks" later.

In addition to Nelson-Joyce, McMullen, Onslow and Noble, returning members of the This City is Ours cast include Julie Graham (Elaine), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Cheryl), Adam Abbou (Freddie), Laura Aikman (Rachel), Kevin Harvey (Bobby) and Darci Shaw (Melissa).

This City is Ours season 2 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

