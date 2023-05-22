The bartender and DJ played by Ryan Prescott was left with face and neck injuries following Justin Rutherford's (Andrew Still) attack on Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) wedding day. While Ryan's mum Michelle (Kym Marsh) has failed to pay him a visit, she has been mentioned during his bout of sepsis by his aunt Carla (Alison King), who was by his side instead.

Coronation Street fans have asked for Michelle Connor's return to the cobbles as her son Ryan is recovering from the horrific acid attack.

"I promised your mum I wouldn't let you out of my sight from here on out," Carla vowed in recent scenes.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Carla has a close relationship with Ryan, but some viewers couldn't help but notice Michelle's absence, calling out for her return – or an off-screen visit, at the very least.

"Surely Michelle would've visited Ryan by now? The scriptwriters could write a visit off-screen?" one fan tweeted as Corrie continue airing the storyline.

Meanwhile, another said, "Carla promised Ryan's 'mother's he'd look after him.... yes of course. Michelle is so worried, she can't be bothered to even surface with a new face," hinting that even a recast would be better than not showing up at all.

Another Corrie lover, however, reminded viewers that Carla is genuinely fond of Ryan and it makes sense for her to be supporting him through this tough time if Michelle can't, whatever the reason may be.

"People forget Ryan IS family to Carla. She was his aunt and BF to his mum Michelle and when he was growing up, Carla and Paul doted on Ryan," they wrote.

As Justin's trial is fast approaching and is guaranteed to be a difficult experience for Ryan, will Michelle return in some capacity? Only time will tell.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.