As Corrie fans know, Michelle and Bistro owner Robert Preston are currently preparing to tie the knot, but might their nuptials be marred by bloodshed?

A source told the tabloid: “Phelan will come back to Weatherfield and crash Michelle and Robert’s wedding day. In all the carnage, she will end up being shot with ­Robert trying desperately to save her life before she bleeds out.

“Inevitably, the other guests will be involved in the madness too in the ­aftermath of him ­shooting her."

Actor Connor McIntyre revealed to RadioTimes.com last week that there could be some unexpected casualties when Phelan resurfaces:

“Everyone should be watching out. Even those you might not expect,” said the actor.

A Coronation Street spokesperson told RadioTimes.com today: "We never comment on storyline speculation."

