Coronation Street: Michelle and Steve to reunite after Will's arrest?
A tense double bill saw Steve rescue his ex-wife
Coronation Street's Steve has saved ex-wife Michelle from the clutches of stalker Will, sparking speculation that there could be a reunion on the cards for the two of them.
Tonight's dramatic double bill saw Will arrested following a showdown at his home that saw both Michelle and Leanne put in grave danger.
After sending Leanne flying down a staircase, Will began terrorising Michelle, now fully aware that she'd set him up to be caught.
But just when it looked as though it was curtains for Ms Connor, in stormed Steve with a well-aimed punch that knocked Will out cold.
By the end of the episode, Will was under arrest and set to be charged, while Michelle had thanked Steve for acting in the way he had and saving the day.
Michelle's current boyfriend - Bistro owner Robert - is currently languishing in prison, hence Michelle having turned to Leanne and Steve after realising that Will was the one making her life a misery.
But might Michelle now realise that a spark still exists between her and Steve after his last-minute rescue?
No doubt fans of the pair will have been given fresh hope after witnessing this evening's events...
