After sending Leanne flying down a staircase, Will began terrorising Michelle, now fully aware that she'd set him up to be caught.

But just when it looked as though it was curtains for Ms Connor, in stormed Steve with a well-aimed punch that knocked Will out cold.

By the end of the episode, Will was under arrest and set to be charged, while Michelle had thanked Steve for acting in the way he had and saving the day.

More like this

Michelle's current boyfriend - Bistro owner Robert - is currently languishing in prison, hence Michelle having turned to Leanne and Steve after realising that Will was the one making her life a misery.

But might Michelle now realise that a spark still exists between her and Steve after his last-minute rescue?

No doubt fans of the pair will have been given fresh hope after witnessing this evening's events...

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.