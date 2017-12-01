Luke discovers Kate and Rana together

After a call was put in to mechanic Luke to come out and fetch them, Rana confessed to Kate how she can’t stop thinking about her, but knew that her parents would never speak to her again should she follow her heart.

Seeing Rana in such turmoil, Kate’s heart went to her. And with the pair having now admitted their true feelings and the chemistry electric, it wasn’t long before the two of them were finally giving in their feelings in the back of the broken-down van.

Kate and Rana get caught in the act

But little did they realise that Luke – with Alya in two – had arrived on the scene and was about to catch them getting passionate. Luke was last seen opening the van doors to reveal a startled Rana and Kate inside. But Alya currently remains unaware of what’s going on. Will it stay that way?