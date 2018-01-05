However, as Luke goes to leave, Phelan will be seen smacking him over the head with a rock. The two men then fight and Luke ends up punching Phelan and knocking him unconscious.

In a woozy state, Luke staggers to his car and sets off. But, as it turns out, Phelan isn't yet out for the count. After coming to, he gives chase in his own van. Will he be able to stop Luke? Or is the game finally up for psychopathic Pat?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

