After finding out that wife Abi (Sally Carman) had cheated on him last year, Kevin was left furious and heartbroken and promptly ended their marriage.

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is set to finally find out the truth about baby Alfie's paternity in next week's Coronation Street .

When she later gave birth to a surprise baby boy, a conflicted Kevin visited Abi at the hospital, where she kept up the lie that her fling had been with Tez (Stephen Lord), the father of her late son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

But of course, viewers know that Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) is Alfie's dad - and the full truth comes to light when Kevin stumbles upon some crucial evidence.

Earlier in the week, Abi heads to court to fight for the right to bring up her son, with Imran pleading her case in his professional capacity.

Imran's partner Toyah Battersby (Georgia) is also on hand to offer support, still blissfully unaware of the bombshell awaiting her.

We can't reveal what happens at the hearing, but Corrie has teased that later, Imran will grow more determined than ever to be in Alfie's life, insisting his name is put on the birth certificate. Abi and Imran then secretly register the little boy's birth together.

When Toyah bumps into Abi acting rather shiftily while carrying a package, she assumes Abi is back on drugs - with no idea that Abi's behaviour is down to the guilty secret printed in the paperwork she is holding!

Toyah tells Kevin of her suspicions, and he heads to the flat to search for the drugs while Abi is out of the room. But when he opens the package, he finds Imran listed as her baby's father.

How will Kevin react to this new revelation? Could his discovery lead to Toyah learning the truth about Imran's deception?

You'll have to tune in next week to find out exactly how the big reveal unfolds.

