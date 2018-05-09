When Aidan fails to turn up for work at the factory the following day, Johnny assumes that he's skiving, little realising that the explanation for his non-appearance is far more serious.

Speaking recently about Aidan's death, Ward said: “It isn’t always possible to spot when a person is struggling to cope with life,” said actor Shayne Ward today. “But everybody is going to be thinking, ‘were there any tell tale signs that Aidan was feeling suicidal?’

"You can’t pin it down to one particular thing that’s happened to him over the years – he’s cheated, he’s lost people their jobs, he’s had a hard relationship with his dad and he’s always been quite troubled."

