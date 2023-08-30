With Bowes now having received his results, he has reportedly been back filming, and will be seen on the soap again soon.

Earlier in August, Bowes posted on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, to say: "Sorry for the absence. I took some time away to concentrate on my studies.

"Happy to say I’m back and even happier to say I passed my GCSES. Hard work and perseverance really does pay off. Now it’s time to celebrate".

He has since posted a picture of himself with some Coronation Street-branded "Roy's Rolls", marking his return.

Jack is the son of Kevin Webster and Molly Dobbs, with Bowes having taken over the portrayal of the character in 2016.

He is the fifth actor to take up the role and is the longest-serving, having starred as the character in 132 episodes to date.

He has had a number of major storylines on the soap so far, including one which saw Jack develop sepsis and, after he didn't react well to antibiotics, have his lower leg amputated.

While Jack will be returning to the soap after a prolonged absence, fans can also expect to see a brand new name on the cast list soon, as Hollyoaks star Calum Lill is joining to play new character Joel Deering.

Joel is expected to first arrive in Weatherfield to help Lauren Bolton, but will then end up getting close to Dee-Dee, proving to be a new love interest for Channique Sterling-Brown's character.

