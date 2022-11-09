Well, we've got all the information you'll need right here. And with Christmas just around the corner already, these treats could be the perfect stocking fillers.

Do you have loyal Coronation Street fans in your life – or do you simply want to treat yourself to some merchandise from Britain's longest-running soap?

So read on for our handy guide on all you need to know about Corrie's current range of gifts, as found on ITV's soaps page.

Best Coronation Street gifts at a glance

Coronation Street's Ken Barlow

Best Coronation Street gifts

Coronation Street Leopard Cushion - Personalised - £24

Coronation Street White Cushion - Personalised - £24

These 100 per cent cotton cushions can be ordered with the option to personalise with the name of you or your loved ones. It's limited to 9 letters for digital printing, so nicknames can also be a good idea.

Buy the Coronation Street White Cushion for £24 at ITV Shop

Coronation Street Rovers Return Inn Jigsaw Puzzle - £9

This 250 piece jigsaw puzzle is an image of the Rovers Return Inn. It's brand new for 2022, so would make a great Corrie souvenir.

Buy the Coronation Street Rovers Return Inn Jigsaw Puzzle for £9 at ITV Shop

Roy's Rolls Apron - £14

Bet Gilroy Apron - £14

These aprons are also made from 100 per cent cotton. Viewers may recognise Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) design as the original style worn on the show many years ago. As for Bet Gilroy (Julie Goodyear), one of her most iconic lines ever adorns the front of the garment. Both aprons also feature specially woven Coronation Street labels.

Buy the Bet Gilroy Apron for £14 at ITV Shop

Roy's Rolls Tote Bag - £12

Bet Gilroy Tote Bag - £12

Grab your shopping in style with these tote bags, also featuring woven Corrie labels and made with 100% cotton. Choose from Roy or Bet, or go for both and alternate usage on your trips into town!

Buy the Bet Gilroy Tote Bag for £12 at ITV Shop

Rovers Return Tea Towel - £10

Coronation St. Tea Towel -£10

We've all been there, right? Whether you're on the receiving end of a "can it wait until Corrie's finished?", or you're the one using the soap as a delay tactic, this could be the tea towel for you. Alternatively, you can purchase one with the name of one of TV's most famous pubs. Both made from 100 per cent cotton with woven Coronation Street labels.

Buy the Coronation Street Tea Towel for £10 at ITV Shop

Bet Gilroy Mug - £12

Ken Barlow Mug - £12

Are you a Bet, or a Ken? You can also buy mugs for your brews or your next caffeine fix, featuring Bet's legendary line or Ken's boastful quote.

Buy the Ken Barlow Mug for £12 at ITV Shop

Special offer gift bundle

Corrie Fan Bundle - £36.00 Sale price £32.40

Save 10% with this bundle deal, which includes Roy's Rolls' striped apron, a Bet Gilroy mug and the Coronation Street tea towel.

Buy the Corrie Fan Bundle for £32.40 at ITV Shop

Corrie Tour Souvenir

Coronation Street The Tour Souvenir Guidebook - £15

Those who are looking to book a special tour of the Coronation Street set can buy this companion guide, which is also brand new for 2022. A great gift idea if you're treating a loved one to the tour experience this year.

Buy the Coronation Street The Tour Souvenir Guidebook for £15 at ITV Shop

